Trump offers to personally review documents in Cohen case

President Trump offered to personally review documents seized in an FBI raid of the office and home of his personal attorney, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

ABC News reported that Trump’s attorneys told Judge Kimba Wood that the president would be willing to review, as needed, documents taken from the home, office and hotel room of Michael Cohen earlier this month, and check them for privileged information.

The court filing is the latest in a series of attempts by Trump and Cohen to prevent federal prosecutors from looking over documents that might contain information that falls under attorney-client privilege.

Trump’s lawyers previously asked Wood to block federal prosecutors from reviewing the documents, arguing the Department of Justice could not fairly evaluate the materials. – READ MORE

