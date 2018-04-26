View our Privacy Policy

Macron thinks the US will come back to the Paris climate pact (VIDEO)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday predicted that the United States will come back to the Paris climate change agreement.

Speaking to a joint session of Congress, Macron said climate change is a long-term problem that won’t go away, and that gives him confidence the United States will either stay in the agreement or come back if it does leave.

“I’m sure, one day, the United States will come back and join the Paris agreement. And I’m sure we can work together to fulfill with you the ambitions of the global compact on the environment,” Macron told the House and Senate, eliciting some cheers from within the House chamber. – READ MORE

