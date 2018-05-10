Jerry Seinfeld not interested in doing Trump jokes

Jerry Seinfeld said Tuesday that taking routine shots at President Trump “doesn’t interest him” as much as some of his comedic colleagues.

Seinfeld, speaking to former late-night host David Letterman at Netflix’s FYSee space in Los Angeles, said he’d rather talk about raisins than Trump.

“No, it doesn’t interest me. I do a lot of raisin stuff,” he said. “I have a lot of raisin material. Because you know you have the Sun-Maid company, and you have the Raisinet people.”

The ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ host then asked Seinfeld whether he sides with the Sun-Maid people, according to Complex.

“I just think that it’s interesting that after 80 years, Sun-Maid finally went, ‘Hey, why don’t we put some chocolate on it?’ Imagine not thinking of that for 80 years. So that really gets me excited, that people pay me to talk about those kinds of things,” Seinfeld said. – READ MORE

