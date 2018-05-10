WATCH: Gina Haspel Embarrasses Senator Feinstein For Citing Debunked Reports

Gina Haspel fact checks Senator Feinstein in real time over false and retracted reports of her role in the CIA’s interrogation program pic.twitter.com/ZkoZQctB1D — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 9, 2018

On Wednesday, CIA director nominee Gina Haspel embarrassed 84-year-old California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein by fact-checking her during her confirmation hearing after Feinstein cited reports that have been debunked for months.

The Free Beacon reports: The passage in question was written by former CIA lawyer John Rizzo in the book Company Man, and reports citing his book claimed Haspel ran an interrogation program at a CIA site where al Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah was interrogated, but Rizzo has corrected that claim.

“Senator, I am so pleased you asked me that question,” Haspel responded to Feinstein, who asked her if she ran the CIA’s interrogation program. “If you have your staff check, Mr. Rizzo has issued a correction.” – READ MORE

