True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Gina Haspel Embarrasses Senator Feinstein For Citing Debunked Reports

Posted on by
Share:

On Wednesday, CIA director nominee Gina Haspel embarrassed 84-year-old California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein by fact-checking her during her confirmation hearing after Feinstein cited reports that have been debunked for months.

The Free Beacon reports: The passage in question was written by former CIA lawyer John Rizzo in the book Company Man, and reports citing his book claimed Haspel ran an interrogation program at a CIA site where al Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah was interrogated, but Rizzo has corrected that claim.

“Senator, I am so pleased you asked me that question,” Haspel responded to Feinstein, who asked her if she ran the CIA’s interrogation program. “If you have your staff check, Mr. Rizzo has issued a correction.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Gina Haspel Embarrasses Senator Feinstein For Citing Debunked Reports
WATCH: Gina Haspel Embarrasses Senator Feinstein For Citing Debunked Reports

On Wednesday, CIA director nominee Gina Haspel embarrassed 84-year-old California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein by fact-checking her during her confirmation hearing after Feinstein cited reports that have been debunked for months.

Daily Wire Daily Wire

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: