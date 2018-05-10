Ex-CIA chief John Brennan SNAPS on Trump’s Iran moves: This is ‘madness’

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Tuesday slammed President Trumpfor his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear agreement, calling the move a “threat to national security.”

Brennan, an Obama Cabinet official who has vocally criticized Trump, argued in a tweet that his Iran decision would weaken Trump’s hand in pushing to curb North Korea’s nuclear program this year.

Today, Donald Trump simultaneously lied about the Iranian nuclear deal, undermined global confidence in US commitments, alienated our closest allies, strengthened Iranian hawks, & gave North Korea more reason to keep its nukes. This madness is a danger to our national security. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 8, 2018

“Today, Donald Trump simultaneously lied about the Iranian nuclear deal, undermined global confidence in US commitments, alienated our closest allies, strengthened Iranian hawks, & gave North Korea more reason to keep its nukes,” Brennan tweeted.

“This madness is a danger to our national security,” he added. – READ MORE

