Jerry Falwell Jr.: ‘Nice Guys’ May Make Great Christian Leaders, But We Need More ‘Street Fighters’ Like Trump

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. has been an unapologetic supporter of President Donald Trump‘s, and last night he said the GOP can no longer afford to go for “nice guys.”

Conservatives & Christians need to stop electing “nice guys”. They might make great Christian leaders but the US needs street fighters like @realDonaldTrump at every level of government b/c the liberal fascists Dems are playing for keeps & many Repub leaders are a bunch of wimps! — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) September 29, 2018

Falwell has been critical of what he once referred to as "Fake Republicans," even going after Jeff Sessions on more than one occasion.

Finally, a Trump ally has spoken up about the corrupt leadership of the Justice Department.

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. said he thinks Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray “deceived” President Trump into appointing them.

“Are there any grownups w/ integrity left in the DOJ?” Falwell Jr. first said on Twitter Friday. “When I was a kid, I watched [Republicans] join [Democrats] to force Nixon out. Now [Democrats] won’t join [Republicans] to lock up [former FBI Director James] Comey, [former Attorney General Loretta] Lynch, [Department of Justice official Bruce] Ohr, Rosenstein, [FBI agent Peter] Strzok, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama & maybe even Jeff Sessions despite damning evidence!”

“Yep and I think they deceived Donald Trump into appointing them,” Falwell Jr. said in response on Twitter on Sunday.

"They should rot in the same jail," Falwell Jr., one of the president's most ardent evangelical supporters, added.