Leftist group claims Jeff Flake is suing sexual assault survivors. But here’s the truth.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (R) twice rattled feathers Friday: Once when he announced he would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, then again after he called for a week delay of Kavanaugh’s confirmation to allow for an FBI investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct.

“You’re telling all women that they don’t matter. Look at me when I’m talking to you!” the woman shouted as news cameras captured the encounter. “You’re telling me that my assault doesn’t matter.”

“Look at me when I'm talking to you. You’re telling me that my assault doesn’t matter!": Protesters confront Sen. Jeff Flake moments after he announces he will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/Cc5y9kura1 pic.twitter.com/qqvz3jx8JF — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

Just hours later, UltraViolet, a women’s activist group, claimed in a press release that Flake was “potentially pressing charges” against the women who confronted him, which the organization claimed are UltraViolet members.

Elizabeth Jones, a Flake spokeswoman, said the Arizona lawmaker never considered pressing charges against the protesters.

“Sen. Flake is not pressing charges, nor did he ever consider pressing charges,” she said, according to USA Today.– READ MORE

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) says he plans to support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination unless the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee reveals wrongdoing.

“I’m a conservative. He’s a conservative. I plan to support him unless they turn up something — and they might,” Flake told The Atlantic for an article published Saturday.

The GOP senator’s comments came hours after he forced a weeklong FBI investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh, saying he would agree to allow Kavanaugh’s nomination to advance from the Senate Judiciary Committee if the FBI could investigate.

President Trump agreed to a Senate GOP leader’s request for an FBI investigation on Friday afternoon, ordering a “supplemental” background check “limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” – READ MORE