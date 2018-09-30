More than 20 million people watched Kavanaugh hearing Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 20 million people watched Thursday’s gripping testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accused him of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the 1980s, Christine Blasey Ford, on six television networks.

Meanwhile, the political standoff continued, with broadcasters interrupting regular programming for Friday’s last-minute twist: an agreement engineered by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake for the FBI to conduct a one-week investigation of the charges.

Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she’s 100 percent certain that Kavanaugh groped her drunkenly and tried to take off her clothes at a high school party. Kavanaugh, in impassioned testimony, said he’s 100 percent certain that it didn’t happen.

It’s likely that more than the 20.4 million people reported by Nielsen on Friday watched it. The company was counting average viewership on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. Figures weren’t immediately available for other networks that showed it, including PBS, C-SPAN and the Fox Business Network. And Nielsen usually has some trouble measuring people who watch in offices. – READ MORE

The gripping testimonies of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of a sex assault in their youth, captivated America on Thursday, with Fox News dominating cable news viewership, early Nielsen ratings data showed.

Fox News averaged a whopping 5.7 million viewers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET during the hourslong hearing on Thursday, topping MSNBC (2.9 million) and CNN (2.5 million) combined.

Fox News also dominated in the key demographic of adults ages 25-54, averaging 1.1 million viewers versus 736,000 for CNN and 464,000 for MSNBC.

FNC’s coverage, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum with Chris Wallace, was up 253 percent in total viewers and 275 percent in the demo compared with the network’s third-quarter average for the time slot. – READ MORE