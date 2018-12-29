Jerry Brown on 2020: ‘What’s Wrong with White Men?’… ‘Will Be ‘Running Things for Quite a Bit of Time’

When Asked About His Thoughts On The 2020 Field, Outgoing California Governor Jerry Brown (D) Recently Told The Associated Press That White Men Will “probably Be Running Things For Quite A Bit Of Time” And Wondered, “what’s Wrong With White Men?”

The Associated Press asked Brown, who recently told NPR that national Democrats are becoming too radical for voters, for a piece over the weekend if having three white men—Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke—as his party’s early 2020 frontrunners hurts Democrats, especially after the 2018 midterm elections in which Democrats celebrated successful female and minority candidates.

“Look, it’s not the skin color, it’s who’s the right person with the right set of qualities to lead the nation,” Brown reportedly said. “That can be a man or a woman, it can be someone of a background other than what we’ve seen for most of our history.”

Other Democrats have warned that nominating a white man in 2020 could turn off Democrats of color the party cannot afford to lose in what is expected to be a tight 2020 battle against Trump. – READ MORE