New Yorker Mag Reporter: There Is No Trump ‘N-word’ Tape

Patrick Radden Keefe, author of The New Yorker story detailing how The Apprentice’s executive producer Mark Burnett “mythologized” Donald Trump into the White House, commented on whether a tape of the now-president using the “n-word” exists.

“I talked to a whole bunch of people about what might be on those tapes. Where I came out is that there’s a great deal of Trump saying awful things about women, which he did on the show. Is there anything that rises to the level of the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape? I don’t know. There’s been a lot of speculation about Trump using the ‘n-word’ on one of these tapes. I mean, I don’t know what I don’t know, but having talked to a whole bunch of people, I came out believing that tape probably doesn’t exist,” Keefe shared.

He added, “I talked to people who would know, editors who worked on the show for years, people who hate Trump, and they basically said, ‘Look, if anybody knew about that tape, I would know about it. I would love to know about that tape. I would leak that tape if I had it. It doesn’t exist.’ What they told me is if there was such a tape it would have spread by now. It would have come out.” – READ MORE