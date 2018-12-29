Mysterious ‘nude selfie’ said to be in Mueller’s possession, lawyer for Russian firm asserts in court filing

Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team reportedly obtained a “nude selfie” during the process of investigating whether Russia colluded with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

An attorney for Concord Management and Consulting LLC, a Russian firm that has been in the crosshairs of the Mueller team for allegedly interfering in the election, made the odd claim in court filings on Thursday.

“Could the manner in which he collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?” lawyer Eric Dubelier asked in a filing that supports a motion to compel discovery.

It remained unclear who was shown in the erotic photo or how it purportedly came into the possession of the special counsel.

The firm also lashed out against the Mueller investigation, calling it a “first-of-its-kind, make-believe case” and claimed the special counsel has been seeking to “completely obliterate any remaining rights of Concord to defend itself, and in typical fashion provides only completely misleading case authority for the remarkable proposition that he should be able to continue to whisper secrets to the Court.” – READ MORE