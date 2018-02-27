Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence ‘Wanted To Kill’ Harvey Weinstein After His Accusers Spoke Out
omehow Jennifer Lawrence never had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein, but she “wanted to kill him” when she first heard dozens of women come forward with allegations against him.
The 27-year-old actress who worked with Weinstein on “Silver Linings Playbook” has been criticized for speaking favorably about the disgraced Hollywood executive, but she wants to see him locked up just as much as the next actress.
“No, he was never inappropriate with me,” Lawrence reaffirmed in an interviewwith “60 Minutes” that ran on Sunday. “But what he did is criminal and deplorable. And when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him. The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives. I want to see him in jail.”
Just last week ,the Academy Award-winning actress ripped Weinstein to shreds after finding out that he used her own words in his defense against a handful of his accusers. – READ MORE
