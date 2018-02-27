Politics
Melania Shines At Governor’s Luncheon In White Dress (PHOTOS)
Melania Trump shined Monday in a gorgeous white dress at the annual luncheon for spouses of U.S. governors attending the National Governors Association winter meeting.
The first lady entered the Blue Room at the White House in the sleeveless dress that went down past her knees. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller