YouTube is Shutting Down Conservative Criticism of CNN over Parkland Shooting

Under pressure from the mainstream media, YouTube is censoring videos attacking the credibility of anti-gun Parkland students. They say they’re only going after so-called “conspiracy theories” — but now they’re censoring criticism of CNN too.

Conservative YouTube creator and Berkeley student Ashton Whitty had her video, which criticized CNN and analyzed a clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight, removed from the platform after YouTube accused her of “bullying,” engaging in “personal attacks,” and “harassment,” despite the fact she rejected theories that the Parkland students-turned-media personalities were “crisis actors.” The video was eventually reinstated – two days later, when the news cycle had moved on.

“After Tucker Carlson’s interview with the boy who was asked to read a script for CNN, I made a YouTube video with the interview and my own commentary. Nothing in the video was rude or considered threatening,” explained Whitty, referencing a Parkland shooting survivor who claimed he was made to read off of a script on CNN.

“However, YouTube took my video down and gave me my first strike. In an email they sent me, they claimed I was bullying,” she continued. “All I offered was commentary, no different than other reporter. Again this was not a flag for using an interview from Fox News or a copyright flag, this was a flag for ‘bullying.’ They are claiming I am bullying CNN.” – READ MORE

