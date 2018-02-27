Jennifer Lawrence dropped out of middle school, says she’s ‘self educated’

Jennifer Lawrence is a lot of things — an Oscar-winner, a bona fide movie star, an outspoken advocate for women — but she isn’t a high school graduate.

“I dropped out of middle school,” the “Red Sparrow” star, 27, revealed to “60 Minutes” in a segment airing Sunday. “I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated.”

She explained, “I struggled through school. I never felt very smart. And when I’m reading the script and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was a whole part of my brain that I didn’t even know existed, something I could be confident in, and I didn’t want to let it go.” – READ MORE

