True Pundit

Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence dropped out of middle school, says she’s ‘self educated’

Posted on by
Share:

Jennifer Lawrence is a lot of things — an Oscar-winner, a bona fide movie star, an outspoken advocate for women — but she isn’t a high school graduate.

“I dropped out of middle school,” the “Red Sparrow” star, 27, revealed to “60 Minutes” in a segment airing Sunday. “I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated.”

She explained, “I struggled through school. I never felt very smart. And when I’m reading the script and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was a whole part of my brain that I didn’t even know existed, something I could be confident in, and I didn’t want to let it go.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Jennifer Lawrence dropped out of middle school, says she's 'self educated'
Jennifer Lawrence dropped out of middle school, says she's 'self educated'

Jennifer Lawrence is a lot of things — an Oscar-winner, a bona fide movie star, an outspoken advocate for women — but she isn’t a high school graduate.
Fox News Fox News

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: