GOP’s Brian Mast: President Trump Must Enact Immediate ‘Temporary Ban’ on AR-15s

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) is asking President Trump to enact an immediate “temporary ban” on AR-15 sales while Congress weighs whether to ban the rifles altogether.

Multiple Democrat Senators and Representatives are pushing an “assault weapons” ban and Rep. Mast used a February 25 Face the Nation appearance to push a specific ban on AR-15s as well.

Mast said,

We’ve seen a lot of shootings out there. We’ve seen what’s happened in Parkland, we’ve seen what happened in Las Vegas, we saw what happened in Orlando. And for me personally, it pains to know that I went out there, willing to defend my country, willing to give everything, with almost the exact same weapon that’s used to go out there and, unfortunately, kill children here in Parkland. And I think there’s very real opportunity here for response and for action. – READ MORE

