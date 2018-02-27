Delaware governor wants to stop ‘assault weapons’ sales

Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) said Friday that he is proposing a statewide ban on the sale of “assault weapons” in the wake of the deadly Florida high school shooting, which killed 17 people and injured many more on Feb. 14.

Carney explained that, in addition to other statewide gun safety measures in the works, his team will “work closely with lawmakers to craft legislation that would prohibit the sale of assault-style rifles” in the state.

“As we have seen in Las Vegas, Parkland, and in many other horrific incidents across our country, military-style weapons can be used to carry out catastrophic acts of violence,” Carney noted. “They have no place on the streets of our neighborhoods.”

According to spokesman Jonathan Starkey, Carney is not aiming to ban “military-style” guns that have already been legally purchased, but instead has aims to prevent any more of these weapons from being purchased from local gun shops, according to Delaware Online. – READ MORE

