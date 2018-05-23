Revolt Underway: Rep. Paul Gosar Calls for Paul Ryan Removal as Speaker, Replacement with Jim Jordan

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-az) On Monday Evening Became The First Sitting Gop Member Of The House Of Representatives To Publicly Call For The Removal Of House Speaker Paul Ryan Now, Rather Than On Ryan’s Planned Schedule Post-election, During An Interview Onbreitbart News Tonight On Siriusxm.

During a discussion with host and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour about Ryan’s failures on immigration with a looming pro-amnesty discharge petition hanging in the balance, Gosar hammered the entire current leadership team.

“Part of the problem is I think the whole leadership team is toxic,” Gosar said. “And that’s part of the problem. How did we choose this? These are the same group of people that conveyed the jurisdiction of the omnibus. These are the same group of leaders that haven’t honored a promise.”

Gosar pointed to the founding chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), as a solid replacement of Ryan when the time comes. Mansour had asked him about a call from Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney—a Freedom Caucus House member before he joined President Donald Trump’s administration—for Ryan to be removed now to force House Democrats to demonstrate in a floor Speakership vote their true allegiance to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. – READ MORE

