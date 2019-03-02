Chicago Midway Airport travelers may have been exposed to measles, health officials warn

Travelers at Chicago Midway Airport late last week may have been exposed to measles, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said in a warning Thursday.

An Illinois resident, who the health department did not identify, arrived last Friday at Concourse B at the Chicago Midway Airport. At the time, he or she was unvaccinated and infectious for measles.

The IDPH did not disclose the infected person’s flight number or what airline they were using.

“People may have been exposed to measles if they were at Midway Airport on February 22, 2019, between 9 p.m. and midnight,” the health department said, adding two days later, on Feb. 24, he or she went to the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital’s emergency department for treatment. This means those who were at the emergency department between 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. may have also been exposed to measles, as well as those who at the hospital from 4:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. the same day. Additionally, those who were at the hospital from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 25 may have also been exposed.

“These are the only known public locations in Illinois where exposures occurred,” the health department said. – READ MORE