Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment Searched By French Police

French investigators have searched the Paris apartment of disgraced US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Also searched were the offices of Karin Models, an agency founded by Jean-Luc Brunel, in a rape and sexual abuse probe opened by French investigators alongside the ongoing US-based investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the financier.

French police appealed earlier this month for victims and witnesses to come forward as part of the probe into Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, saying they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as his victims.

The police appeal, published Wednesday on Twitter, provided both a phone number and an interior ministry email address. It said police specialists have been mobilised for the investigation.