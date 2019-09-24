Jeffrey Epstein arranged for women to be paid hush money from jail: Report

Even behind bars, Jeffrey Epstein had enough power to arrange to pay women to stay quiet, according to a report.

At least two women were handed envelopes of cash as hush money following the multimillionaire’s arrest on July 6 at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, Page Six reported.

One of Epstein’s associates contacted the women about a “financial arrangement” in mid-July, and ultimately doled out $10,000 to each, to “make sure that she was comfortable not speaking to any press,” a source told the outlet.

“The money was to alleviate their panic, and assure their silence,” the source said, noting that the women were “in a panic over the FBI coming to speak to them.”

Epstein was indicted in early July on charges connected to sex trafficking of minors. He served a 13-month sentence years earlier after pleading guilty to state prostitution charges. – READ MORE