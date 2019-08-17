Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers say victims’ claims died with him

Jeffrey Epstein can’t speak from the grave concerning a lawsuit by his sexual abuse victims, attorneys argued Thursday.

Epstein’s lawyers had argued that victims’ claims were moot after his death. They added that claims against possible “co-conspirators” also are improper.

But victims’ lawyers hit back Thursday.

“Jeffrey Epstein is dead — and his attorneys cannot attempt to speak clairvoyantly for him,” said Bradley Edwards and Paul Cassell. “Accordingly, the brief filed by Epstein’s lawyers is improper and should be immediately stricken.”

The lawyers in South Florida are fighting over the next step in an 11-year-old civil case, which challenged Epstein’s controversial deal to avoid prosecution on federal charges as a violation of a crime victims’ rights law. – READ MORE