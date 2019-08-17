Woman tied to Jeffrey Epstein was guest speaker at elementary school class

One day in January 2019, Ghislaine Maxwell stood in front of a classroom of children at Rockport Elementary School and gave a presentation about the ocean.

School officials said they had no idea Maxwell was a longtime confidante of the late Jeffrey Epstein. To them, she was the founder of TerraMar Project, a New York-based nonprofit that she established to help the environment and protect the world’s oceans.

“We had no knowledge” of Maxwell’s connections to Epstein, Rockport Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow said. Her presentation to the class was a one-time event that took place during school hours and was done at the request of the teacher, who was teaching a unit on oceans, he said.