Jeffrey Epstein tried to justify his sexual abuse of girls by saying it was the same as being gay

In one of Jeffrey Epstein’s last interviews, given to James B. Stewart of the New York Times, the billionaire accused of sex with underaged girls attempted to justify his abuse by comparing pedophilia and homosexuality. Stewart recounts Epstein discussing Epstein being “at ease discussing his interest in young women.”

“He said that criminalizing sex with teenage girls was a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable,” said Stewart, adding that “he pointed out that homosexuality had long been considered a crime and was still punishable by death in some parts of the world.”

The interview was conducted a year ago at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment, the same one that was raided by FBI agents just a month ago.

Epstein was more than willing to discuss his “scandalous past,” claiming he was “a pariah in polite society.” – READ MORE