Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers can’t speak for dead man: accusers’ attorney

Dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers are trying to rep their client from beyond the grave, an attorney for Epstein’s accusers says.

“Jeffrey Epstein is dead — and his attorneys cannot attempt to speak clairvoyantly for him,” Brad Edwards wrote to Florida federal Judge Kenneth Marra on Thursday.

Following the financier’s apparent suicide on Saturday, Edwards asked the judge to invalidate part of a controversial non-prosecution agreement that Epstein cut with federal prosecutors as part of a wrist-slap deal for child sexual abuse charges — seeking to unmask and bring suits against unnamed co-conspirators.

Lawyers for Epstein responded that the judge should dismiss the suit entirely now that their client was dead — which led Edwards to question on whose behalf they were filing their “mystery brief.” – READ MORE