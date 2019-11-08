Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother: My Brother Might Have Been Murdered

Speaking to Fox News, Mark Epstein, the brother of Jeffrey Epstein, theorized that his brother might have been murdered, speculating about two contusions Epstein had on both of his wrists, a left-forearm abrasion and muscle hemorrhaging of his left deltoid. Epstein stated, “Those are unexplained. Was he handcuffed and struggled? Was someone holding his wrists? The marks on his wrist are unexplained.”

Epstein claimed he had attempted to obtain his brother’s complete file from the New York City Medical Examiner’s office on Aug. 16, but was informed the file had to be obtained from the Department of Justice. He asserted, “They’re playing games. I’ve done the appropriate requests with Justice twice, and have heard nothing. I was told someone is looking into it.”

Fox News queried Aja Worthy-Davis, executive director of public affairs at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, as to why the office had not released the file to Mark Epstein; she responded, “We received a request in the last 72 hours and are reviewing at this time.”

Epstein continued, “I have no standing to sue. People should know the truth about what can happen in a federal facility. My brother might have been murdered. This is not about me.”

Mark Epstein hired Dr. Michael Baden to witness the autopsy. Baden told Fox News, "Did the injuries happen a week before or at the time of the incident? We have to look at the microscopic slides to see when the injuries occurred. The brother requested this information three months ago and he still has not gotten it."