WATCH: Hillary Crashes James Corden’s Opening Monologue To Trash Trump, Fueling 2020 Rumors

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is certainly doing everything she can to keep rumors of her entry into the 2020 race alive. On Tuesday night, she crashed “The Late Late Show” host James Corden’s opening monologue to bash President Trump and others associated with him.

As reported by Fox News, the segment began with Corden taking cheap shots at former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer for his persistent survival on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Why is Sean Spicer even on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’ Politicians don’t belong on entertainment shows. These shows are for celebrities, not political figures,” said Corden as Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, emerged onto the stage.

“I’m really fed up with all your Trump jokes. Every single night,” Hillary said. “If anyone should be telling Trump jokes … it’s me.” – READ MORE