Jim Jordan: Republicans Will Subpoena ‘Whistleblower’ for Public Testimony

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Thursday Republican lawmakers plan to subpoena the so-called “whistleblower” to testify publicly as part of the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

Jordan’s remarks come as lawmakers on Capitol Hill are battling over whether to identify the so-called “whistleblower,” who RealClearInvestigations suggests is likely to be CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella. Democrats claim the so-called “whistleblower” is no longer a key witness to their impeachment inquiry and must not be named due to the Whistleblower Protection Act. However, some Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) have dismissed those concerns and are mulling revealing the individual’s name.

“I’m more than willing to, and I probably will at some point,” Paul told reporters on Tuesday. “There is no law preventing anybody from saying the name.”

At President Trump's Monday rally in Kentucky, Paul, referring to the so-called "whistleblower," urged the establishment media to "do your job and print his name."