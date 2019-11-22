Jeffrey Epstein’s A-list guests were secretly filmed in every bedroom and TOILET in his home, accuser claims

JEFFREY Epstein’s guests were secretly filmed in every bedroom and toilet of his New York City home, one of his accusers has claimed.

Maria Farmer alleges she was abused by the disgraced paedo when she was a 26-year-old aspiring model in 1996.

The now 49-year-old told CBS This Morning how Epstein’s’ home was under constant TV surveillance.

She told co-host Anthony Mason how Epstein showed her the ‘media room’.

Maria said: “The main thing he did when I walked in and thought was interesting, he showed me where the men monitoring everything were.

“So if you’re facing the house, there’s a window on the right that’s barred – that’s the room, the ‘media room’ is what he called it.

“And so there was a door that looked like an invisible door with all this limestone and everything and you push it and you go in and I saw all the cameras.

She then points to how she remembers the televisions were stack on top of each other.

Maria said: “What it was – was like old televisions basically, like stacked.”

“They were monitors inside this cabinet and there were men sitting here and I looked on the cameras and I saw toilet, toilet, bed, bed, toilet, bed.

"And I was like I'm never going to use the restroom here and I am never going to sleep here."