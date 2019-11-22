Epstein accuser’s lawyer says she gets calls from new victims every day

A lawyer suing the estate of Jeffrey Epstein said Thursday her office is still inundated daily with calls from new women claiming to be victims of the dead pervert.

“My law firm literally gets a half-dozen calls a day from women,” attorney Roberta Kaplan told Manhattan federal Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman.

The statement came during a hearing between lawyers for the co-executors of Epstein’s estate — who are now fending off some 14 lawsuits — and lawyers for now-grown women who claim they were sexually assaulted as teens by the serial sexual predator.

Brad Edwards, who represents Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, also says he predicts filing more complaints against the financier’s $577 million estate.

Much of Thursday’s hearing was devoted to a back-and-forth between plaintiffs’ attorneys and Bennet Moskowitz, the lawyer representing the estate’s co-executors, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn. – READ MORE