Epstein Guard Offers To Cooperate With Prosecutors, Wants To Spill Details On Suicide

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards, Tova Noel, who was charged Tuesday with falsifying records to cover an unauthorized period of absence, now says she wants to cooperate with Federal prosecutors and spill details about the night Epstein committed suicide to Federal investigators.

It’s not clear what information Noel has that would interest either the Department of Justice or the Federal Bureau of Investigation, aside from details about why she was missing from her post for at least two hours the night Epstein hung himself in his prison cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, the New York Post reports.

Noel and her fellow prison guard Michael Thomas were arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal conspiracy and falsifying official records “for allegedly fudging ‘count slips’ while failing for hours to check on Epstein and other inmates in the MCC’s ninth-floor Special Housing Unit,” according to the Post.

Epstein had attempted suicide by hanging just a week before and had only recently been moved off suicide watch when Noel and Thomas decided to abrogate their duties and spend the evening “goofing off,” as the Post put it. When they returned to duty at 6:30 a.m. to deliver breakfast to the accused pedophile and child trafficker, they found him dead, hanging in his cell, having used strips of cloth ripped from his bedsheet to form a makeshift noose – READ MORE