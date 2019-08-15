Jeffrey Epstein Was the Proud Owner of This Strange Portrait of Clinton in a Dress

On August 14, a source told the Daily Mail that Jeffrey Epstein had a very strange painting of Bill Clinton hanging in his Manhattan home. It featured Clinton wearing a blue dress and red heels, reclining on a chair in the Oval Office and pointing at the viewer, Uncle Sam style. If you’re wondering where on earth Epstein got such a thing, the painting was done by an Australian artist named Petrina Ryan-Kleid (a relative of the artist told the New York Post that he was unaware of a connection to Epstein).

Epstein had bizarre painting of Bill Clinton in dress, heels in townhouse https://t.co/wxu8y0770L pic.twitter.com/NzqsT0RkRK — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2019

The piece, titled “Parsing Bill,” is an oil-on-canvas painting, and measures 42 x 42 inches. Prints of the piece are currently being sold on the online art gallery, Saatchi Art, for $120, but a source told the Post that the piece in Epstein’s home was painted, and not a print.

According to the Daily Mail, a photo of the painting was taken by the associate of a woman who was visiting Epstein’s home in 2012. She said she saw the portrait through an open door while walking through the house. That same year, the piece was exhibited at the New York Academy of Art’s Thesis Show, where Ryan-Kleid received her MFA. – READ MORE