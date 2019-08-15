Epstein told lawyers that cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione ‘roughed him up’

Jeffrey Epstein told his lawyers that a hulking ex-cop inflicted the injuries that left him nearly unconscious in his cell last month, a source close to the convicted pedophile’s case told The Post.

Epstein was treated for neck injuries following the July 23 incident inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, law enforcement officials have said.

At the time, Epstein was sharing a cell with former Westchester County cop Nicholas Tartaglione, who faces a death penalty trial in four drug-related slayings upstate.

Epstein told his lawyers that “the cop roughed him up, and that’s why they got him off suicide watch,” the source said.

Tartaglione’s lawyer, Bruce Barket, disputed that account, saying, “I spoke to his lawyers and they never hinted at that to me, but he must have said something to get off suicide watch.”

"I do know that Nick was not brought up on any charges at all in the institution, so they cleared him," Barket said.