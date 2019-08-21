Jeffrey Epstein had victims read ‘Massage for Dummies’ books: lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein kept a stack of “Massage for Dummies” books to dole out to his alleged sex abuse victims, one of them claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Lisa Doe said she was hired by an Epstein associate in 2002 to teach a “dance-based exercise class” at the convicted pervert’s Upper East Side mansion.

But, as with so many of his other victims, Epstein quickly turned the then-17-year-old into one of his personal masseuses — forcing her to perform sexual acts during the creepy rubdowns with the empty promise of using his “connections” to launch her dance career.

After their first encounter, during which he had Lisa “squeeze his nipples as hard as she could” and forcibly used a sex toy on her while he masturbated, he gifted her one of the “Massage for Dummies” books he had piled up on the floor, the Manhattan federal court complaint said.

“Jeffrey Epstein handed the book to plaintiff and instructed her to read the entire publication before the next time she saw him,” the suit alleged. Then he handed her $300 in cash. – READ MORE