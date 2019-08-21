AOC calls the Electoral College a ‘scam,’ says it has a ‘racial injustice breakdown’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took aim at the Electoral College, calling it a “scam” and suggesting it disenfranchises people of color.

In an Instagram story posted Monday, Ocasio-Cortez began by joking that she saw “many votes” while driving through the desert, which she sarcastically referred to as the “electoral college.”

She then cited several excerpts from a New York Magazine article that refutes arguments in favor of the Electoral College, telling Republicans that the system “is, in fact, a scam.”

“The Electoral College has a racial injustice breakdown,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally.”

The “Squad” member went on to blast the argument that the Electoral College would give rural states a “fair shake.” – READ MORE