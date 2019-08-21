This man is the model behind Epstein’s bizarre Clinton painting

He’s definitely not Jeffery Epstein’s type.

The model who posed for the infamous painting “Parsing Bill” says he can’t believe the artworkwound up on Epstein’s walls — making him one more person forced to hang around the wealthy pedophile’s home without their consent.

“I was absolutely stunned to find out that Epstein bought the painting during a major event at the school,” Christophe Nayel told artnet news.

Nayel donned the blue dress and red heels in 2012 as he posed for Australian artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid, who created the work at the New York Academy of Art.

The painting was later sold at a fundraising auction for the school, according to the report, and wound up displayed at Epstein’s Upper East Side home.

Ryan-Kleid told artnet that the dress and shoes were a reference to the Monica Lewinsky scandal. She also said she made the work as part of a series commenting on US politics that included a separate picture of George W. Bush playing with blocks.

"It was just a silly school artwork that was supposed to show, pictorially, the messages we are bombarded with in regards to these presidents," she told the art site.