Jeffrey Epstein Camp Sent Pathologist Michael Baden to Watch Over His Autopsy

The New York City medical examiner announced Sunday night that she has finished her autopsy of multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell from an apparent suicide, but the cause of his death “is pending further information,” a determination that is not uncommon.

Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson also noted that Epstein’s representatives have hired celebrity pathologist Michael Baden to conduct an independent autopsy and they were allowed to observe the autopsy. Baden, who served as the city’s chief medical examiner in the late 1970s, has made a career investigating high-profile deaths, including those of Michael Brown, who was killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, and former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez. Baden also testified at the murder trials of O.J. Simpson and Phil Spector.

It was not immediately clear if Epstein’s body had been released or who was going to be claiming it, or who “those representing the decedent” were.

If it is formally determined that Epstein died at his own hand, his estate, whose members are unknown, could press a claim for wrongful death while he was in the custody of the state.

"People close to Epstein" had said Saturday that "he seemed recently to be in good spirits" and they "expressed concern about the possibility of foul play," according to the account of "one person familiar with their discussions" cited by The Washington Post on Saturday.