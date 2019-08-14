Here’s why Jeffrey Epstein likely paid little in the way of taxes

Jeffrey Epstein was worth an estimated $559 million, yet may have paid little in the way of personal income taxes.

The now-deceased financier, accused of sexually assaulting and trafficking girls as young as 14, had more than $179 million in assets from real estate, including a New Mexico ranch, a home in Palm Beach, a residence in Paris and a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands — Little St. James.

The Virgin Islands has its own system based on the tax laws and rates that apply in the U.S., according to the IRS, yet some tax-incentive programs there also make it possible for residents to reduce their federal income tax liability by as much as 90%.

“Epstein, if he didn’t spend more than 183 days in the U.S., could take advantage of being a resident in the Virgin Islands and possibly reduced his tax liability,” said Timothy Speiss, a CPA and partner in the personal wealth advisors practice of EisnerAmper LLP.

Claiming residency in a low- or no-tax jurisdiction typically means spending 183 days a year there, for starters, and, according to reports, Epstein changed his residence to his Virgin Islands estate nearly a decade ago.