Bill de Blasio calls Jeffrey Epstein’s death ‘way too convenient’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined a chorus of voices this week raising questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide, calling for a full, independent investigation into the convicted pedophile’s death — which he called “way too convenient.”

“The one thing I do not think is possible here is just pure traditional human error,” the Democratic presidential hopeful told FOX Business’ David Asman on Tuesday. “That’s the one thing I would rule out, given the prominence of the case and the nature of the situation. Which means something else happened. I don’t know what that something else is.”

Two guards at the Manhattan lockup where Jeffrey EpsteinOpens a New Window. apparently killed himself are suspected of falling asleep and failing to check on the convicted pedophile, then falsifying records to cover up their mistake, according to a Tuesday report.

The two staff members were placed on administrative leave, and the warden of the jail was temporarily reassigned, pending the investigation into Epstein’s death. According to the New York Times, the guards falsely recorded in a log that they had checked on Epstein, who was facing child-sex trafficking charges, every 30 minutes as required. Instead, officials left him alone for about three hours. – READ MORE