Jeff Sessions Explains Why Anti-Trump Agent Peter Strzok Was Escorted Out Of FBI Building

In a radio interview Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed the headline-grabbing moment last week when Peter Strzok — the FBI agent who infamously promised his paramour that “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming president — was escorted out of the FBI headquarters.

“Mr. Strzok, as I understand, has lost his security clearance,” Sessions told host Howie Carr, as reported by The Daily Caller.

Sessions was addressing a widely-reported incident from last Friday in which Strzok was escorted from the FBI headquarters in D.C.

FBI agent Peter Strzok was escorted from the FBI building as part of the ongoing internal proceedings at the bureau on his conduct, a source says https://t.co/1YUhLLkNNT pic.twitter.com/z6Uy9AZpHI — CNN (@CNN) June 19, 2018

“He was escorted from the FBI building on Friday,” reported CNN’s Jake Tapper, while legal correspondent Laura Jarrett said that Strzok was still employed by the bureau as of Tuesday but under investigation. – READ MORE

