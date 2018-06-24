Bourbon storage facility collapses in Kentucky, sending barrels crashing to ground

A portion of a warehouse housing thousands of barrels of bourbon collapsed in Kentucky on Friday, sending roughly half of those barrels crashing to the ground.

Bardstown Fire Chief Bill Mattingly said the storage facility at the Barton 1792 Distillery collapsed “length-wise” on Friday morning, and left the other half leaning and in danger of buckling, Kentucky Standard reported.

BREAKING: Crews on scene at a building collapse at @Barton1792. Bardstown Fire Chief says they got the call around 11a. Bourbon barrels are stacked up in the mess. pic.twitter.com/4KeWMeFIun — Emily Maher (@WLKYEmily) June 22, 2018

MORE: Bardstown, Kentucky fire chief believes the #bourbon from a warehouse collapse @Barton1792 is running into a nearby creek; awaiting EPA arrival. pic.twitter.com/DDfWsMLfb6 — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) June 22, 2018

He also estimated that around 10,000 of the barrels held within — Mattingly estimated 20,000 in total — were destroyed as a result. But Joe Prewitt, the director of Nelson County Emergency Management, told the Lexington Herald Leader that the storage building, or rickhouse, held only around 9,000 barrels total.

A representative for Barton Brands confirmed that no one was injured in the collapse, the only casualties being the whiskey.

“Right now we’re trying to determine why it collapsed,” said Mattingly, and added that the forecasted storms heading to the area may pose fire concerns. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1