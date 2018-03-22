Jeff Flake: I Might Back An Effort To Impeach Donald Trump

Outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told media Tuesday that he would be open to supporting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump if Trump happens to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller “without cause.”

Flake, long a critic of President Trump, has been especially active in recent days, mentioning not just that he’s open to being convinced to support impeachment, but that he believes Republicans should field a primary opponent to Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Flake implied he might be that “primary opponent,” but refused to say for sure whether he’d consider running.

Tuesday, however, Flake told The Washington Post that he’s not putting any limitations on his opposition strategy in the time he has left in Congress; nothing is off the table, provided Flake can be reasonably convinced certain measures are necessary. – READ MORE

