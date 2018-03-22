Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook data scandal, ‘major breach of trust’

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg apologized on Wednesday for the social media website’s role in what he previously called the “Cambridge Analytica situation,” wherein the research firm allegedly accessed 50 million Facebook user profiles improperly.

Following a lengthy Facebook post that broke a days-long silence, Zuckerberg, in an interview with CNN Wednesday night, said the situation “was a major breach of trust” adding: “I’m really sorry this happened. We have a basic responsibility to protect people’s data.”

Zuckerberg in an earlier Facebook post wrote the social media platform has “a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you.” – READ MORE

