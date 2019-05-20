Trey Gowdy reveals FBI withheld ‘potential game-changer’ evidence from FISA court during Russia probe (VIDEO)

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), who chaired the House Intelligence Committee before retiring from Congress last year, revealed Sunday on Fox News that unreleased transcripts between former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and an FBI informant exist — and they have the “potential to be a game-changer.”

Now that Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation, Attorney General William Barr has indicated that he will investigate whether government officials “put their thumb on the scale” during the Russia investigation, particularly in its early stages.

Gowdy teased that perhaps there was wrongdoing because government officials withheld the transcripts, which he characterized as exculpatory evidence, when applying for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants against Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“If the bureau is going to send an informant in, the informant is going to be wired. And if the bureau is monitoring telephone calls, there’s going to be a transcript of that,” Gowdy said. – READ MORE

