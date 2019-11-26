Jeff Bezos Donated $98.5 Million To Help The Homeless. It Wasn’t Enough For Leftists.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated nearly $100 million to charities battling homelessness, according to ReCode, and he’s taken the unusual step of allowing those charities to control how the money is spent — but his generosity still isn’t enough for leftists, who would rather the government, and not Bezos himself, redistribute his largesse.

But no matter how much Bezos — or any other billionare, for that matter — gives to charity, it seems leftists aren’t satisified. They’d much rather Bezos give more or, perhaps, that they be allowed to redistribute Bezos’ income, given that they clearly know better how to spend his money.

“Jeff Bezos could buy a $150,000 house for every homeless person in America and still have almost $20 BILLION in personal wealth,” one social media “expert” suggested, assuming that it is Bezos’ responsibility to give away his billions.

“A whopping .09% of his net worth. Thanks so much Jeff,” said another.

A handful pointed out how little that charity represents when compared to Bezos’ taxable income, often using fuzzy math — the kind Democratic presidential contenders like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have been using of late — to suggest that Bezos’ ability to give so much is evidence that he should pay more in taxes. – READ MORE