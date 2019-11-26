WATCH: CNN Dissects Trump’s ‘Mind Control’ On Americans, Explains How To ‘Deprogram’ People On Thanksgiving

Apparently, Trump supporters are victims of “mind control.” But fear not, CNN is on the case!

During a segment on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” controversial (one-sided) media critic Brian Stelter dissected the “cult” of President Donald Trump and his use of, yes, “mind control.”

This is @CNN, “the most trusted name in news.” Media “journalist” @brianstelter ended his Sunday show “Reliable Sources” with a segment telling viewers Trump is a “destructive cult leader” a kin to Jim Jones and using “mind control” to manipulate his supporters. pic.twitter.com/j7XZnHTUdg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 24, 2019

Stelter hosted “mental health expert” Steven Hassan, who happens to be pushing a book called “The Cult of Trump,” to tackle the issue on Sunday’s show.

“I define a destructive cult as an authoritarian pyramid-structured group with someone at the top who claims to have total power and total wisdom that uses the deception and control of behavior, information, thoughts, and emotions to make people loyal and dependent and obedient followers,” Hassan told Stelter, as reported by BizPac Review. – READ MORE