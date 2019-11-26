Stefanik Successfully Uses Battle Against Schiff to Raise over $500K in Less than Two Hours

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is using her ceaseless battle against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and his impeachment efforts to her advantage, raising over $500,000 for her congressional campaign in less than two hours, she announced on Friday.

Stefanik has been a predominant GOP figure in recent weeks, particularly due to her significant role on the House Intelligence Committee, which held a series of public impeachment trials over the last two weeks. Stefanik has used her time during the hearings to demonstrate the partisan nature of the inquiry and question Schiff’s methods.

During last week’s hearing, Stefanik blasted Schiff’s newfound devotion to protecting the so-called “whistleblower,” using her time to read excerpts of reports detailing his previous comments in order to demonstrate the “duplicity and just the abuse of power of that we are continuing to see.”

She said: We want to make sure whistleblowers are able to come forward, but in this case, the fact that we are getting criticized by Chairman Adam Schiff for statements that he himself had made early on in this process shows the duplicity and just the abuse of power of that we are continuing to see. – READ MORE