Maxine Waters apologizes to millennials struggling to get a job

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, apologized to millennials who are struggling to find good-paying jobs.

Speaking Friday at the 22nd Annual Wall Street Project Economic Summit, organized by Rev. Jesse Jackson, the California Democrat sympathized with millennials who were struggling to pay the bills, noting they sometimes had to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

“What they’re not saying is ‘you haven’t done it enough. It hasn’t worked well for us. We have gone to school. We have graduated. We have done everything that you told us to do only to find we can’t get a job,'” she said. “‘If we get a job it is not worth going to work every day because of the pay that’s offered to us, and we are disappointed at what we thought would be available to us when we come of age, when we graduate and we’re ready to start our careers.'”

“Millennials, I’m sorry about that, but one of the things I talk to the banks about is I want you to create a millennial project. I want you to tell me how you’re going to stop treating millennials the way you’ve treated us traditionally when you looked at our background and our credit records and how many jobs we’ve had and decided whether or not we were stable or not.”

