True Pundit

Jason Miller Renews Call for Corker to Step Down and Make Way for Rep. Marsha Blackburn

CNN political commentator Jason Miller, the former communications director for Donald Trump’s presidential team, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Stephen K. Bannon on Tuesday to discuss Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) and the anticipated war on the Republican establishment to be played out during primaries leading up to the 2018 mid-term elections.

“Senator Corker has said that he’s retiring, so he clearly doesn’t want to be in the U.S. Senate anymore,” said Miller, going on to suggest he should resign now, as he doesn’t seem to support President Trump, or his agenda, while his conservative home state of Tennesee still does.

“If Senator Corker doesn’t want to support such basic conservative principles as tax reform, then he should just resign,” he said. – READ MORE