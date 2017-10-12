Army chief: Jim Mattis ‘very clearly’ tasked soldiers to be ready for war with North Korea

The Army’s top officer said Tuesday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has clearly tasked the service with being prepared for war with North Korea.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chief of staff, said the U.S. is still seeking a peaceful diplomatic solution to the crisis over the North’s nuclear missile program, but he told the Association of the U.S. Army conference that Mattis had meant what he said when he warned soldiers “you have got to be ready” during a keynote at the same event Monday.

"Secretary Mattis just yesterday very clearly tasked the United States Army to be ready. His words were carefully chosen," Milley said. "So our No. 1 task, bar none, remains readiness. Readiness for what? It's readiness for war."